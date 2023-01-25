When Does the Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom Come Out? Answered

Chapters represent the largest scale of content updates that the Elder Scrolls Online receives. With the upcoming release of the Necrom Chapter, players will venture to to the Telvanni Peninsula (the eastern coast of Morrowind) and Apocrypha, the realm of Daedric Prince Hermaeus Mora. If you’re looking for more concrete information on exactly when the Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom is coming out, everything you need to know is below.

Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom Release Explained

If you’re eager to jump into the Elder Scrolls Online’s next Chapter, you won’t have to wait too long given that Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom is currently slated to release on June 5, 2023 for PC and June 20, 2023 for PlayStation and Xbox consoles. This follows the title’s consistent trend of delaying the console release by a couple weeks.

Of course, new playable content and locations aren’t the only things being added to the Elder Scrolls Online with Necrom, as the expansion will also bring a new playable class in the form of the Arcanist. Players can also expect new delves, dungeons, world bosses, and more when the expansion lands this summer.

It’s also important to note that the Elder Scrolls Online is offering free access to every DLC expansion for a limited time, which could serve as the perfect opportunity to jump into the fray ahead of Necrom’s release. If you currently have an Game Pass subscription, ESO is already available to you.

Now that you know when Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom comes out, you’ll surely wish to seek further knowledge by browsing the library of guides below. Potential buff to intellect: high!

