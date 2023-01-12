Best 3 Player PS5 Games to Play Right Now (2023)

The PS5 has been out for a few months now, and if your group of friends managed to get the console, you’re probably wondering what exactly you can play together. Well, we’re here to help with that. Here are some of the best 3 player PS5 games available to play in 2023.

Genshin Impact

Image source: miHoYo

Genshin Impact is a free-to-play RPG that lets you and three other friends explore a huge open-world as you fight world bosses, complete challenge rooms called Domains, and complete quests. You can’t take on main story quests online as a team, but there’s still plenty to do as part of a group if you enjoy discovery and free-roaming.

Players control teams of four even when playing solo, but online, each player picks one or two depending on how many people are in the co-op session. Each one of the 33 playable characters has unique strengths and abilities that need to be considered when playing as part of a team. There are also six elemental categories and five weapon types that each character falls under, so there’s a lot of room for creative team-building and synergy here.

Developer miHoyo continues to update the game regularly by adding new events, playable characters, and map expansions. So it’s never a bad time to jump in with some friends as the game continues to grow.

Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince

Image source: Frozenbyte

Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince is the final send-off for a fantastic series of side-scrolling platformer games. It boasts superb graphics, charming story-telling, and entertaining gameplay that is perfectly suited to 3-player sessions on the coach or online.

Each player takes control of either Amadeus the box-summoning wizard, Pontius the sword-wielding Knight, or Zoya the thief with her bow and grapple. The dynamic trio are (once again) forced together by circumstances beyond their control, this time to retrieve a troublesome Prince whose meddling with powers beyond his control has caused havoc across the kingdom. Read Twinfinite’s full review here.

Nioh 2

Image source: Koi Techmo

Nioh 2 doesn’t seem like the type of game to offer a 3 player mode because of its punishing difficulty and somewhat tense atmosphere, but it’s one of the best co-op options on PS5 if you’re into RPGs. Teams of three can take fully customizable characters into a mystical version of Japan full of deadly Yokai and supernatural powers.

The entire story can be played through as part of a team. You’ll be able to choose armor, weapons, powers, and special items that fit your play style. And with the massive skill trees available for each of the 11 main weapons, no two builds should be too similar.

The game does function differently in co-op, though. Players are able to pick each other up when downed, but if anyone is down for too long, the entire team will have to restart the level. When playing solo, there are checkpoints since you can’t exactly revive yourself in the same way, but there aren’t any in multiplayer.

Overcooked: All You Can Eat

The Overcooked franchise is arguably one of the best local multiplayer experiences ever made, and if you haven’t already tucked in then you really should. Its gameplay demands intense coordination that almost always makes for hilarious moments as the intensity of each stage ramps up, which is something you’ll get a taste of no matter how good or bad you are at the game. It’s a fun time, every time.

The All You Can Eat bundle serves up the entire buffet of Overcooked games, including both mainline titles and all the DLC. Better yet, it’s remastered on PS5 and there’s online play for both games.

Borderlands 3

Image source: Gearbox Entertainment

Borderlands 3 is one of the best 3 player options on PS5 for those who enjoy looter-shooters. The entire campaign, endgame content, and all DLC can be played through in co-op online. This is also true locally since there’s a split-screen option for couch co-op too that supports up to four players at once.

The game allows you to choose from four different classes that each have access to four different skill trees. This allows for tons of customization between builds, even if two or three friends all pick the same character to play as. Even ignoring the skills, there’s an insane amount of weapons, mods, shields, and more to really personalize your builds even more.

The amount of choice can make battlefields pretty chaotic. One player can attack from a distance with monstrous pets or robotic drones, while another can be a full-on melee build with magical elemental abilities for close-range combat. It’s all up to you.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Image source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sackboy: A Big Adventure is far less violent than Borderlands, of course, but it offers some great co-op gameplay for fans of 3D platformers. It’s clear that this game was designed with multiplayer in mind since there are even levels that can’t be completed solo because of the nature of the puzzles and layouts.

There are 90 levels in total across seven distinct worlds that can all be played with up to four friends. Throughout the game, you’ll all be using various abilities to get from place to place, These include spins, dives, flutters, and slaps that can all be performed in mid-air to get combos going for longer jumps. Getting creative with the platforming as you get used to the gameplay is part of the fun here.

Destiny 2

Image source: Destiny 2

Destiny 2 is another 3 player looter-shooter available on PS5, and it feels like it’ll be around forever at this point. Bungie has continued to update it for years now, so it’s always a good time to jump in as a new player with some friends. It’s even become free-to-play, which means that there’s really no reason not to give it a try if you haven’t already.

The game provides a whole host of online options, including 3 player co-op, four-player PvP, and six-player co-op raids if you’re feeling confident about your gear and teamwork. The entire campaign can also be played as part of a 3-player team.

Just like any good looter-shooter, Destiny 2 offers the ability to customize and personalize builds in terms of weapons, armor, and abilities as well. Players have room to get creative with builds while also aiming for some good team composition and synergy with friends.

Rocket League

Image source: Psyonix

Rocket League is another 3 player game that has been around for some time now, and it’s a great multiplayer game to play on PS5. It also went completely free-to-play recently, gaining a huge bump to its player base right after making that change.

Rocket League has probably been so successful because it’s so unique. It’s a soccer game where players control miniature rocket-powered cars instead of actual soccer players. It’s pretty crazy but in the best way possible.

And if you’re looking to play in a team of three, it’s perfect. There are plenty of options for trios, including a dedicated ranked mode for teams of that size. It also offers tournaments and challenges to complete if you want more chaotic fun.

Knockout City

Image source: EA Games

Knockout City is the newest game on this list, and it’s another creative one that we don’t see very often, if ever. It’s a dodgeball game at its core, but its powers, movement options, and style make it unique.

Players can customize their characters and crew to stand out in matches, and once the matches begin, there are plenty of ways to play. Different dodgeballs allow for nearly unpredictable trick shots, and players can even “ball up” to become a ball for friends to use if they can’t find a regular one.

The game can be played in 3v3 or 4v4 modes with full crossplay and even cross-progression between PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PS5 and Xbox X|S. So there should never really be a shortage of players to jump into matches with if you don’t have two other friends at the ready.

Related Posts