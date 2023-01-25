Arkane Austin Reveals Redfall Release Date, Plus Plenty of Bitey Vampire Friends

Image Source: Bethesda Softworks

To close out the latest Xbox & Bethesda Developer Direct, Arkane Austin took us on a detailed tour of the upcoming cooperative vampire slaying FPS, Redfall.

This was our chance to get a better look at the various locales dotting the map, including home bases such as the fire station, where players can get a moment’s reprieve before receiving new missions. These missions range from sneaking into infested areas to interrupting overzealous cultists before they can sacrifice innocent citizens to their vampire gods.

Those brave enough or stupid enough to go straight to the source can venture into vampire nests that warp the landscape and change every time they step inside. The goal here is to smash the heart supplying the nest with nutrients, then flee as the whole thing collapses around you.

It all seems quite exhilarating, especially when you throw in unique enemy types such as the Shroud, which blankets the area in darkness, or the Rook; a buff lad whose sole purpose in life is to fold you like a cheap suit.

Should you survive long enough and collect the necessary skulls to enter their domain, your reward is a meet and greet with the vampire gods. These enormous, ghastly beings are quite the sight to see, though you’ll probably be too busy running for your life before you get a chance to really appreciate their visage.

A range of weapons will be available to help you stave off death, from shotguns to sniper rifles, and the extensive skill tree allows players to customize their hunter to their heart’s content. Upgradeable abilities were shown off that launched teammates into the sky for an aerial affront, as well as a funky spirit umbrella that caught incoming bullets before shooting them back out at enemies.

Sounds good, right? Take a gander at the full deep dive below. Best viewed with red wine and a nice steak stake.

When Does Redfall Come Out?

Anyone eager to channel their inner Buffy and ruthlessly slay vampires won’t have to wait too much longer, as Redfall is confirmed to be releasing on May 2. It will launch on Game Pass for Xbox and PC, and is available to pre-order now.

After this extensive sneak peek, we really can’t wait to sink our teeth into this open-world co-op shooter. It has such a vivid sense of style and panache, and the mechanics look tight and engaging. This could be the killer app that the Xbox is in need of when it drops in May.

Happy hunting!

