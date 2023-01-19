All Poison-Type Pokemon Weaknesses and Counters in Pokemon Go

Image Source: The Pokémon Company

Every creature in Pokemon GO is assigned a type or, in some cases, multiple types. These are essential, especially in combat. A Pokemon’s type dictates its strength and weaknesses. Take poison Pokemon for example; they are very powerful against Grass and Fairy, but they are weak against Rock, Ghost, Steel, and other Poison Pokémon. However, there are two other types that can make light work of Poison-types, and that’s what we’re going to discuss below. Here are the best Poison-type counters in Pokemon GO.

How to Counter Poison-Type in Pokemon GO

Based on the official type chart of Pokemon GO, Poison types are “very weak” against Ground and Psychic Pokemon. Using Ground or Psychic abilities against Poison-type means you’ll be dealing twice the damage because your Pokemon abilities will be “super effective” against them.

Psychic

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

If you want to quickly dispatch your opponent’s Poison Pokemon then Psychic Pokemon are the right Pokemon to bring out. They can deal significant damage against Poison Pokemon, and there are a lot of Psychic Pokemon you can use against poison types. If you have a Mewtwo, use that! Its highly-offensive stats make it the best Psychic Pokemon in the game.

If you’re not the type of trainer that mains Psychic Pokemon, Alakazam or Metagross can be a great choice, too. They are easily caught and they have hard-hitting moves like Psychic and Confusion.

Ground

Image Source: The Pokémon Company

Ground Pokemon are also a good choice against poison-type if you don’t have the best Psychic-types. Using ground Pokemon is better than using psychic if you’re a beginner because they take a lot more damage than their psychic counterparts, are more immune to poison attacks, and are more common.

For legendaries, we suggest Groudon for Mud Shot and Earthquake. You can also use Krookodile, Excadrill, and Garchomp if you don’t have Groudon. Any of these is perfect for dealing with any poison Pokémon.

Poison-type Pokemon are very annoying to deal with, but with the proper preparation and this article, you can cruise through them with no sweat.