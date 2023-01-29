All DCU Characters, Listed
Here are all the heroes and villains from the DC cinematic and extended universes.
The DC cinematic universe has had its share of highs and lows, but one thing is for certain: Their iconic superheroes and dastardly villains are a mainstay in American comics and entertainment. With plenty of recently released movies plus a fair share of older movies, it can be a handful trying to keep all of the heroes and villains in order. Especially since DC had more successful unrelated Superman and Batman movies far before Marvel formed its shared universe. That’s why we’ve compiled this guide covering all the DCU Characters, listed separately depending on whether they’re heroes or villains.
Every Current DC Cinematic Universe Character, Listed
During its inception, the DCU was largely influenced by one particular director who unfortunately is no longer involved in the shaping of the wider film canon. Since then, the overall makeup of characters that appear in the universe has been a bit all over the place, with several different heroes, villains, and factions making appearances.
We’ve put together an extensive list that helps you understand all of the most important characters that have been featured on the big screen and in official limited series. This means you’ll find all the heroes and villains from the mainline DCU films and the extended DCU TV shows that are spin-off properties connected to the mainline DCU.
DCU All Major Heroes
The DCU does have a diverse array of superheroes that represent different genres, themes, and ideologies, and that’s its main strength. The only drawback is there hasn’t been enough to build their personalities and keep them all interesting and appealing. The best part about the DCU is all of their most iconic characters are all interconnected in many complex and unique ways, and that’s something all comics fans can pay attention to.
- Batman
- Superman
- Wonder Woman
- Aquaman
- The Flash
- Cyborg (Justice League Version)
- Shazam
- Black Canary
- Huntress
- Martian Manhunter
- Hawkman
- Doctor Fate
- Cyclone
- Atom Smasher
- Dick Grayson
- Jason Todd
- Donna Troy
- Koriand’r
- Rachel Roth
- Dawn Granger
- Gar Logan
- Hank Hall
- Rose Wilson
- Robotman
- Negative Man
- Madame Rouge
- Crazy Jane
- Cyborg (Doom Patrol Version)
- Rita Farr
DCU All Major Villains
Interestingly enough, the number of villains in the DCU and extended DCU far outnumber the amount of heroes. This could be due in part to the darker and more mature image of DC as a brand, but it also be due to the heavier focus on The Suicide Squad and other villain-centric projects in recent years.
- Black Adam
- Harley Quinn
- The Joker
- General Zod
- Faora-Ul
- Lex Luthor
- Doomsday
- Deadshot
- Amanda Waller
- Captain Boomerang
- Killer Croc
- El Diablo
- Slipknot
- Enchantress
- Incubus
- Ares
- Slade Wilson
- Steppenwolf
- Doctor Poison
- Ocean Master
- Black Manta
- Dr. Sivana
- Thaddeus Sivana
- Mister Mind
- Roman Sionis
- Maxwell Lorenzano
- Cheetah
- Darkseid
- Dessad
- Peacemaker
- Bloodsport
- Ratcatcher 2
- King Shark
- Polka-Dot Man
- The Thinker
- Savant
- Mongal
- Javelin
- T.D.K.
- Blackguard
- Calendar Man
- Starro
- The Riddler
- Weasel
- Sabbac
Evidently, that’s quite the growing roster of characters in the DCU stable. Hopefully a majority of these properties will continue to gain a following and more positive reviews, and the wider series will only get better.
Is the Green Lantern in the DCU Yet?
One of DC’s most iconic characters is currently missing from this list: Green Lantern. With a live-action movie in the early 2000s that’s not considered part of the modern DCU, this is the final piece that needs to be added to the DCU to round out the members of the Justice League proper.
There is a rumor that a new Green Lantern series is in the works. Instead of focusing on Hal Jordan, Alan Scott, or Kyle Rayner though, the show might focus on Guy Gardner or John Stewart. Whoever it turns out to be, this change may serve as a welcome option for bringing the Green Lantern Corps to the big screen if done right.
But for now, that’s all the DCU characters listed for your easy reference. You should check out some of our other DC content while you’re here. We’ve got a wide variety of articles on the extended universe which you can find down below.
