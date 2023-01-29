All DCU Characters, Listed

Image Source: Warner Brothers Media

The DC cinematic universe has had its share of highs and lows, but one thing is for certain: Their iconic superheroes and dastardly villains are a mainstay in American comics and entertainment. With plenty of recently released movies plus a fair share of older movies, it can be a handful trying to keep all of the heroes and villains in order. Especially since DC had more successful unrelated Superman and Batman movies far before Marvel formed its shared universe. That’s why we’ve compiled this guide covering all the DCU Characters, listed separately depending on whether they’re heroes or villains.

Every Current DC Cinematic Universe Character, Listed

During its inception, the DCU was largely influenced by one particular director who unfortunately is no longer involved in the shaping of the wider film canon. Since then, the overall makeup of characters that appear in the universe has been a bit all over the place, with several different heroes, villains, and factions making appearances.

We’ve put together an extensive list that helps you understand all of the most important characters that have been featured on the big screen and in official limited series. This means you’ll find all the heroes and villains from the mainline DCU films and the extended DCU TV shows that are spin-off properties connected to the mainline DCU.

DCU All Major Heroes

Source: DC Comics and Warner Brothers

The DCU does have a diverse array of superheroes that represent different genres, themes, and ideologies, and that’s its main strength. The only drawback is there hasn’t been enough to build their personalities and keep them all interesting and appealing. The best part about the DCU is all of their most iconic characters are all interconnected in many complex and unique ways, and that’s something all comics fans can pay attention to.

Batman

Superman

Wonder Woman

Aquaman

The Flash

Cyborg (Justice League Version)

Shazam

Black Canary

Huntress

Martian Manhunter

Hawkman

Doctor Fate

Cyclone

Atom Smasher

Dick Grayson

Jason Todd

Donna Troy

Koriand’r

Rachel Roth

Dawn Granger

Gar Logan

Hank Hall

Rose Wilson

Robotman

Negative Man

Madame Rouge

Crazy Jane

Cyborg (Doom Patrol Version)

Rita Farr

DCU All Major Villains

Image Source: DC Comics and Warner Brothers

Interestingly enough, the number of villains in the DCU and extended DCU far outnumber the amount of heroes. This could be due in part to the darker and more mature image of DC as a brand, but it also be due to the heavier focus on The Suicide Squad and other villain-centric projects in recent years.

Black Adam

Harley Quinn

The Joker

General Zod

Faora-Ul

Lex Luthor

Doomsday

Deadshot

Amanda Waller

Captain Boomerang

Killer Croc

El Diablo

Slipknot

Enchantress

Incubus

Ares

Slade Wilson

Steppenwolf

Doctor Poison

Ocean Master

Black Manta

Dr. Sivana

Thaddeus Sivana

Mister Mind

Roman Sionis

Maxwell Lorenzano

Cheetah

Darkseid

Dessad

Peacemaker

Bloodsport

Ratcatcher 2

King Shark

Polka-Dot Man

The Thinker

Savant

Mongal

Javelin

Mongal

Javelin

T.D.K.

Blackguard

Calendar Man

Starro

The Riddler

Weasel

Sabbac

Evidently, that’s quite the growing roster of characters in the DCU stable. Hopefully a majority of these properties will continue to gain a following and more positive reviews, and the wider series will only get better.

Is the Green Lantern in the DCU Yet?

One of DC’s most iconic characters is currently missing from this list: Green Lantern. With a live-action movie in the early 2000s that’s not considered part of the modern DCU, this is the final piece that needs to be added to the DCU to round out the members of the Justice League proper.

There is a rumor that a new Green Lantern series is in the works. Instead of focusing on Hal Jordan, Alan Scott, or Kyle Rayner though, the show might focus on Guy Gardner or John Stewart. Whoever it turns out to be, this change may serve as a welcome option for bringing the Green Lantern Corps to the big screen if done right.

But for now, that’s all the DCU characters listed for your easy reference. You should check out some of our other DC content while you’re here. We’ve got a wide variety of articles on the extended universe which you can find down below.

Related Posts