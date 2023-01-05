5 Letter Words Ending in IE – Wordle Game Help

Each and every day, the folks over at New York Times give us a fresh Wordle puzzle to solve. It’s a simple premise, but can be deceivingly tricky depending on the five-letter word used for the answer on any given day. In this guide, we’ll be running you through all 5 letter words ending in IE, to help you cover any bases you might not have thought about.

All of the words below have been entered into Wordle to ensure they’re accepted by the game itself. So, without further ado, begin perusing through the list and see what might fit with your current guesses so far.

All 5 Letter Words Ending in ‘IE’

aerie

aggie

alkie

ayrie

bagie

belie

bikie

bogie

bonie

bowie

cadie

cavie

civie

cogie

cosie

cozie

curie

cutie

dexie

didie

dixie

dobie

dogie

dovie

dowie

doxie

eerie

eyrie

firie

fogie

folie

foxie

fugie

genie

gynie

homie

indie

jaxie

jewie

kylie

kyrie

logie

looie

louie

mamie

mavie

mobie

monie

movie

moxie

newie

nixie

nudie

oldie

ollie

oorie

ourie

owrie

ozzie

penie

pixie

pokie

pumie

pyxie

ramie

regie

relie

retie

revie

rorie

rudie

semie

tatie

tawie

towie

tozie

ulyie

ulzie

umpie

untie

uptie

vegie

visie

vogie

wifie

yitie

yowie

zowie

Once you’ve selected a word from the list above, go ahead and enter it and press Enter. Any letter in the word that turns yellow features in the word but isn’t in the correct position, while any that turn green are in the correct position in the word. By using this, you can narrow down the possible answers until you get the solution!

There you have the complete list of all 5 letter words ending in IE, for more tips and tricks to help you out on your word-based puzzle of the day, be sure to check out the links below. Or, you can just cheat and check out today’s Wordle answer.

Related Posts