5 Letter Words Ending in IE – Wordle Game Help
Every last one of ’em!
Each and every day, the folks over at New York Times give us a fresh Wordle puzzle to solve. It’s a simple premise, but can be deceivingly tricky depending on the five-letter word used for the answer on any given day. In this guide, we’ll be running you through all 5 letter words ending in IE, to help you cover any bases you might not have thought about.
All of the words below have been entered into Wordle to ensure they’re accepted by the game itself. So, without further ado, begin perusing through the list and see what might fit with your current guesses so far.
All 5 Letter Words Ending in ‘IE’
- aerie
- aggie
- alkie
- ayrie
- bagie
- belie
- bikie
- bogie
- bonie
- bowie
- cadie
- cavie
- civie
- cogie
- cosie
- cozie
- curie
- cutie
- dexie
- didie
- dixie
- dobie
- dogie
- dovie
- dowie
- doxie
- eerie
- eyrie
- firie
- fogie
- folie
- foxie
- fugie
- genie
- gynie
- homie
- indie
- jaxie
- jewie
- kylie
- kyrie
- logie
- looie
- louie
- mamie
- mavie
- mobie
- monie
- movie
- moxie
- newie
- nixie
- nudie
- oldie
- ollie
- oorie
- ourie
- owrie
- ozzie
- penie
- pixie
- pokie
- pumie
- pyxie
- ramie
- regie
- relie
- retie
- revie
- rorie
- rudie
- semie
- tatie
- tawie
- towie
- tozie
- ulyie
- ulzie
- umpie
- untie
- uptie
- vegie
- visie
- vogie
- wifie
- yitie
- yowie
- zowie
Once you’ve selected a word from the list above, go ahead and enter it and press Enter. Any letter in the word that turns yellow features in the word but isn’t in the correct position, while any that turn green are in the correct position in the word. By using this, you can narrow down the possible answers until you get the solution!
There you have the complete list of all 5 letter words ending in IE, for more tips and tricks to help you out on your word-based puzzle of the day, be sure to check out the links below. Or, you can just cheat and check out today’s Wordle answer.
