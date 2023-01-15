15 Best Twitter Reactions to Better Call Saul’s Latest Awards Snub

Image Source: AMC

Twitter had a field day with this one.

Better Call Saul saw the release of its final season in 2022, and it was a massive hit. Considered to be a crown jewel of television, this final entry in the show has already been seen as one of the greatest things TV has had to offer. With such an overwhelmingly positive reception comes awards, and Better Call Saul was expected to lead the way when it came to award wins. It would appear, in that case, as though someone is pulling a pretty sick practical joke on the show.

The series had already won zero Emmys throughout its six seasons, and was up for two awards at the Golden Globes; Best Drama Series and Best TV Actor for Bob Odenkirk. With the show walking away empty-handed, this means that it has been nominated for six Golden Globes and 46 Emmys since its premiere in 2015… and yet, it’s won zero.

Naturally, Twitter was having a field day with this one. Award snubs are a given, but when a show as acclaimed and beloved as this earns absolutely nothing from award shows, it’s definitely gonna sting. These are just some of our favorite Twitter reactions to this shocking snub.

*Warning: Some of the following tweets will contain spoilers related to Better Call Saul. Some strong language is also present.*

Seriously, ZERO? That’s so bizarre for such a long-running show.

"Better Call Saul" was on-air for six seasons.



Zero Emmy wins.



Zero Golden Globe wins.



One of the best shows I've ever seen. Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn were sensational. They deserved better. — Sid Seixeiro (@Sid_Seixeiro) January 11, 2023

Welp…there’s that…

This kind of poetic because this is exactly how Jimmy McGill life was. A big loser https://t.co/zPApKf7m4c — better call saul spoilers (@odenhead) January 11, 2023

Maybe with a touch more anger to go with it.

better call saul fandom during every feckin award showpic.twitter.com/o7GCXyilrl — Chuck McGill #EmmyForKimmy (@CrazyChuck1215) January 11, 2023

It really does feel wrong.

TV is damn good, but Better Call Saul is the best of it. Never having won a GG or an Emmy feels wrong. — Faizal Khamisa (@SNFaizalKhamisa) January 11, 2023

And those who commit crimes must be punished. I guess we… Better Call Saul? Okay, I’ll see myself out now…

The fact that Bob Odenkirk did not win one single fucking award over the entirety of Better Call Saul is a crime against humanity — Joshua (@joshuaml___) January 11, 2023

If you know, you know.

Better Call Saul: Forever disrespected. Anyone who knows, knows the masterpiece it is. — B.W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) January 11, 2023

When you crunch the numbers like that, it feels even more unfortunate.

BETTER CALL SAUL has been nominated for 200 awards across 24 different associations and has only won 32 of them. It’s been nominated for 46 Emmys and hasn’t won a signal one. This show deserved SO much better at award ceremonies. pic.twitter.com/D9wMHJzXpf — BSL 🎄 (@bigscreenleaks) January 11, 2023

Not one?! Come on.

it is actually insane bob odenkirk didn't win an emmy during the entirety of better call saul's run. one of the best tv performances of all time — Carl Marks (@bornposting) January 2, 2023

The fans are starving!

being a better call saul fan every awards season pic.twitter.com/mqOBCmmXtd — audrey💘 (@rheaseahorn) January 11, 2023

Homelander speaks (or, I suppose, stares) for all the fans.

Me watching Better Call Saul and Severance getting snubbed throughout the Golden Globe pic.twitter.com/KPrxgOGBJ1 — Ahmed/The Ears/Nets Fan 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) January 11, 2023

This is important to note. It doesn’t matter how many awards you win; if you have people like this that support your work and feel personally impacted by it, you’ve already won.

Imagine being in one of the most well made, well written, well shot, well acted shows in modern TV and it not winning a SINGLE Emmy or Golden Globe… The crew should know that their work was absolutely out of this world. It changed me forever. #BetterCallSaul — Britney ✿ (@britxSHIELD) January 11, 2023

Five words are all you need.

BETTER CALL SAUL GOT ROBBED — juju 💰 (@ayeejuju) January 11, 2023

Asking the important questions here.

Better Call Saul robbed once again smh pic.twitter.com/09aQlBcED4 — Emitt Burris (@erulez_23) January 11, 2023

Yeah, pretty much.

BCS BCS

when the day

nominations of the

are announce awards pic.twitter.com/OUKmUqPExN — better call saul spoilers (@odenhead) January 11, 2023

You know what? Let’s end this on a wholesome note. Major congratulations to Quinta Brunson and Abbott Elementary. Greats recognize greats.

Quinta Brunson creator of one of the best sitcom of the last few year accepting his award thanking Bob Odenkirk for his contributions to comedy. Legend pic.twitter.com/dc9MBkwDQh — better call saul spoilers (@odenhead) January 11, 2023

So yeah, reception to Better Call Saul’s award snubbing has been predictably bad. But hey, it’s hard to deny such an incredible show’s impact, award wins or otherwise. Although this might sting now, the show’s long-term impact will more than make viewers forget a moment like this in an instant.

How do you feel about Better Call Saul being snubbed? Did it deserve more? Let us know in the comments.

