Bob Odenkirk Threatens a Goose, Flirts With Faculty, & Deals With a Mid-Life Crisis on AMC This March

It’s been just over seven months since Better Call Saul lead man, Bob Odenkirk, closed the door on his time as Saul Goodman in the Breaking Bad spin-off. As the age-old adage goes, there’s no rest for the wicked as Odenkirk is ready to debut in his next role for AMC in Lucky Hank.

AMC has released a short snippet of what viewers can expect, and while it doesn’t give away too much, it does just enough to pique the interest ahead of the show’s debut on AMC and AMC+ on March 19.

Lucky Hank is AMC’s next big show, featuring the same talented executive producers who brought viewers Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. The show stars Odenkirk as a chairman of an English department, William Henry Deveraux Jr., amid a midlife crisis while he works at a severely underfunded college in Pennsylvania. What happens next is left to the viewers to discover in this television adaptation of Richard Russo’s novel Straight Man.

Alongside Odenkirk, Lucky Hank boasts a talented pool of actors with the likes of Oscar Nunez (The Office), Tom Bower (Die Hard 2), Kyle MacLachlan (1984’s Dune) and Chris Diamantopoulos (Red Notice) set to play recurring roles in the show. As mentioned, Lucky Hank hits AMC and AMC+ this March, with an eight-episode season set to let Odenkirk fully televise his mid-life crisis.

