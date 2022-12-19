Haikyuu! Personality Quiz: Which Character Are You?

While Haikyuu! may follow the story of the Karasuno Crows, the anime is full to the brim with a roster of enigmatic characters from different schools in Japan. The series is so well written that you just can’t help but fall for just about every character that is introduced in the show.

Even the antagonists of Haikyuu get detailed, fleshed-out backstories that not only give us context as to why they place but also show us that they’re just as deserving as Karasuno, as the teams are filled with passionate and relatable characters. We’ve sorted through those personalities to come up with a character quiz that details what character you are most like in the series.

Will you be the star? The support? The comic relief? Or maybe all of the above. Take your Haikyuu! personality quiz below and find out for yourself.

(Images courtesy of Crunchyroll)

Which Haikyuu! Character Are You? Take This Quiz to Find Out What position would you/do you play in Volleyball? Middle Blocker Setter Libero Ace Wing Spiker In a group scenario you prefer to: Take charge Socialize Support the group Compete with other groups Talk to girls What car would you drive? Prius Camaro Jeda Motorcycle Tesla Mustang Ferrari Are you short, average, or tall? Tall Average Short What is your favorite color? Black Blue Red Orange White Purple What do you do after practice? More practice Homework Relax Sleep Video games Manga Pick one food from the choices below: Tamago gohan Gari-Gari Kun Pork curry Barbecue Shoyu ramen Hashed Beef Rice Milk bread Which coaching personality best supports your play style? Serious Quiet Comical Supportive Aggressive Jovial Smart Which animal best represents you? Crow Cobra Dog Chimpanzee Lion Cat Hawk What is your favorite exercise? Running Squats Pull-ups Box jumps Burpies Chest press Long jumps What way of scoring point is the coolest? Spike Block Dump How would your teammates best describe you? Collected Firecracker Genius Hot head Continue Continue Share your result via Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn VK Email Play again

If you enjoyed this quiz, check out our other content! We have more Haikyuu-themed quizzes that you will surely love, ranging from trivia to personality-based ones. That includes ones about finding your soulmate, challenging trivia, and even one about all the side characters in the show.

If that isn’t enough to satiate your appetite, then there’s also some more related content down below, which features lots of different news, guides, and other stuff related to Haikyuu! that you’ll want to check out.

