Haikyuu! Personality Quiz: Which Character Are You?
Rolling thunder!
While Haikyuu! may follow the story of the Karasuno Crows, the anime is full to the brim with a roster of enigmatic characters from different schools in Japan. The series is so well written that you just can’t help but fall for just about every character that is introduced in the show.
Even the antagonists of Haikyuu get detailed, fleshed-out backstories that not only give us context as to why they place but also show us that they’re just as deserving as Karasuno, as the teams are filled with passionate and relatable characters. We’ve sorted through those personalities to come up with a character quiz that details what character you are most like in the series.
Will you be the star? The support? The comic relief? Or maybe all of the above. Take your Haikyuu! personality quiz below and find out for yourself.
(Images courtesy of Crunchyroll)
Which Haikyuu! Character Are You? Take This Quiz to Find Out
