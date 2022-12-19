When Does the Steam Winter Sale 2022 Start? Answered

The annual Steam Winter Sale provides an opportunity each year for gamers around the world to pick from thousands of games to purchase at discounted prices and grab a good deal or two for the holiday season. The Steam Winter Sale offers a huge variety of different games in multiple genres, meaning there’s something for everyone to enjoy. If you’re looking to get your hands on a game deal for the holiday season but are unsure of when to check for these bargains, don’t worry; we’ve got all the information you’ll want. Here’s everything you need to know about when the Steam Winter Sale starts in 2022.

Luckily for all you bargain-hungry gamers, the 2022 Steam Winter Sale is only around the corner. The official date that the sale kicks off is Dec. 22, 2022, making it the perfect excuse to treat yourself to a little Christmas gift or even deliver the ideal gift for that die-hard gamer in your life. The sale also takes place for two weeks and ends on Jan. 5, 2023, giving you a little time to narrow down your options and pick the game (or two, or maybe even three; we won’t judge) that’s best for you.

That’s everything you need to know about when the Steam Winter Sale starts in 2022. For more helpful gameplay guides, news, information, lists, and entertaining quizzes, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have a wide range of topics to suit all of your gaming and entertainment needs, such as all the biggest news and reveals from Jump Festa 2023, Jujutsu Kaisen’s Season 2 release date, and 10 Speediest Pokemon for your Scarlet & Violet team.

