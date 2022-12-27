What Was Shot Into Everyone’s Mouth in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery? Answered

Image Source: Netflix

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is the second chapter in the Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) murder mystery series, written and directed by Rian Johnson. The film starts with a puzzle invitation to Greece for all the different “disruptors”, and once they arrive, the “Efficient Man” (Ethan Hawke) sprays a substance on all the guests’ mouths, making the audience wonder what was shot into everyone’s mouth in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Why Was Everyone Wearing Masks in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery?

What was shot into everyone’s mouths looks like some kind of rich coronavirus vaccine, although seeing how much of a fraud Miles Bron (Edward Norton) is at the end of the movie, it could also be a placebo substance, so the guests feel safer and don’t have to wear masks everywhere during the weekend on his private island.

All the characters are wearing masks on their arrival in Greece as the movie is supposed to be happening at the height of the pandemic, when most people were stuck at home, and only the more rich and privileged could travel by private plane, bending the rules to their will.

