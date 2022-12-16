Is There an Xbox Wrapped 2022? Answered

Image Source: Microsoft

It’s December, which means streaming services and gaming platforms are releasing end-of-the-year statistics for customers. You’re probably wondering which games you played the most in 2022, so here’s everything you need to know about if there is an Xbox wrapped.

Can You View Xbox Year-End Stats? Answered

Unfortunately, Microsoft ended Xbox Wrapped in 2018, so there’s no way to view your 2022 gaming stats in one place. Individual games track the amount of time you play them, so the next best thing is to just compare these numbers.

Fortunately, other game consoles have year-in-review programs to show you which games you played the most. Nintendo has the 2022 game summary on its Year in Review site, you’ll just need to sign in to access all the useful information, like the monthly breakdown of your most played game. Sony also has a program to wrap up 2022 for PS4 and PS5 on their website, with similar numbers for you to look at.

Spotify Wrapped is a detailed summary of your music listening habits for 2022 and the inspiration for other companies to do the same. You can see which artists and songs you listened to the most and a comparison of how much you listened to them versus other users.

That’s everything we have for is there 2022 Xbox wrapped. Check out some of our other video game content, like a Game of the Year Awards summary, the best online multiplayer games, and when Jedi Survivor releases.

