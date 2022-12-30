This Superhero Thriller Was the Most Watched HBO Max Film of 2022

Image Source: Warner Bros. Pictures

He is the terror that flaps in the night!

In these halcyon years of superhero flicks, the competition is fierce for recognition. DC was able to add an additional feather into their supercap for 2022, by claiming the top spot for HBO Max.

According to streaming data website FlixPatrol, The Batman was the most viewed film on the platform, narrowly surpassing 2021’s Dune remake and qualifying as the only superhero movie to crack the top 10. Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore rounded out the top 3, with other notable entries including the divisive Matrix Resurrections, at sixth place.

The television race was not nearly as compelling, with Game of Thrones demolishing all competitors to hold a stranglehold on first place. Long-time staples, The Big Bang Theory and Friends, would come a distant second and third.

Matt Reeves’ brooding reimagining of the Caped Crusader’s lore made waves this year despite a crowded action landscape, landing at 7th place for worldwide gross but ultimately falling short of Marvel’s top efforts, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which ranked fourth and sixth, respectively.

We certainly thought highly of it, as it holds the distinction of being included in our top 10 movies of 2022. With the DC cinematic universe in a definite state of flux and the new man at the helm forced into damage control mode, it is at least reassuring to know that the Batman can come through in their time of crisis.

Perhaps he really was the superhero Gotham needed, after all.

