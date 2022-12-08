Warner Bros. Throws Massive Curveball, Canceling Plans for Wonder Woman 3

Image Source: Warner Bros.

The hierarchy of power is indeed changing over at Warner Bros. and the DCEU; however, that isn’t including Wonder Woman 3 as thanks to The Hollywood Reporter, Wonder Woman fans finally have word on whether or not the third film is coming, and unfortunately, it’s a no.

Patty Jenkins, director of both Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984, has met with current heads of the newly branded DC Studios, James Gunn and Peter Safran, with the duo, along with Warner Bros. themselves, letting Jenkins know that her movie will not be moving forward. This news, while a bit surprising at first, is not all that shocking once you remember the incredibly poor reception to Wonder Woman 1984 by both critics and audiences alike, with its brutal reception online and at the box office.

While it has not been made clear what the plans are for Gal Gadot’s portrayal of the Amazon Princess going forward, the news of Wonder Woman 3 being canceled does not signal great things for the actress’ future as the character. The Hollywood Reporter also talks about how other Zack Snyder-era actors, namely Henry Cavill and Jason Momoa, along with Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam, have their fates up in the air. Given the news about Wonder Woman 3, though, it is becoming ever more unlikely that these actors will continue in the roles.

The future of the DCEU is in limbo right now, but it’s been promised that Gunn and Safran are meeting with the head of Warner Bros. Discovery over the course of December, which means that audiences should be getting more news regarding DC’s future relatively soon. However, a clean slate, or at least mostly clean slate, looks like an increasing possibility with Wonder Woman 3’s cancelation.

