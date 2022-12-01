Scream Actress Stars in Upcoming Horror Movie About a Terrifying Pregnancy

Image Source: Tubi

Since Scream, Melissa Barrero is doing everything in her hand to become one of the newest horror queens. It seems she’s not stopping with taking roles in prominent films, though, as she looks to make her make in a brand new horror movie called Bed Rest, which comes to Tubi next week.

The trailer shows that the movie might be a mix of the two horror subgenres: there’s something wrong with the house, and there’s something wrong with the pregnancy. If you love both subgenres and horror, in general, you’re in for a treat, as Bed Rest will be released on Tubi on Dec. 7, 2022.

The movie is full of firsts, as it will be the first film that Melissa Barrero is producing and is Lori Evans Taylor’s feature debut. The original idea was for the movie to be released in cinemas, and it shows as Bed Rest looks much better than your classic direct-to-streaming horror films.

If you want more information about Bed Rest, this is the official synopsis for the movie:

“After years of struggling to start a family, Julie Rivers (Barrera) is pregnant again and moving into a new home with her husband as they embrace a fresh start. Upon being ordered to mandatory bed rest, Julie begins to slowly unravel as she suffers through the monotony and anxiety of her new constraints. Soon, terrifying ghostly experiences in the home begin to close in on Julie, stirring up her past demons and causing others to question her mental stability. Trapped and forced to face her past, and the supernatural, Julie fights to protect herself and her unborn baby.”

You can look for more trailers and horror recommendations in Twinfinite, from where you can stream for free one of the scariest movies of the year, to top 10 movies like Nerve, or you can answer our quiz for horror fanatics.

