All Roblox Control Army Codes

Image Source: The Roblox Corporation

On the lookout for the latest Control Army codes for Roblox? We have the complete list of updated and working codes that players can use to claim free goodies in the game. Control Army is one of the many Roblox experiences developed by the ShkatulkaGames. In Control Army, you have to collect resources and refine them at your base to get gold. You can eventually use that gold to buy new soldiers, weapons, and armor for your troops to help you along your adventure.

Redeeming Control Army codes is one of the most reliable methods to get free stuff and other resources in the game without spending a dime. So, without any further delay, here’s the complete list of all the latest codes you can use to nab yourself some free rewards.

All Free Roblox Control Army Codes

Image source: Roblox

Working Codes

Here’s a look at all the active Control Army codes:

Release – Redeem for 250 Gold ( NEW )

– Redeem for 250 Gold ( ) Waterfall – Redeem for 1,000 Gold ( NEW )

– Redeem for 1,000 Gold ( ) Sands – Redeem for 2,000 Gold ( NEW )

– Redeem for 2,000 Gold ( ) Hello – Redeem for 500 Gold ( NEW )

– Redeem for 500 Gold ( ) Underwater – Redeem for 2,500 Gold ( NEW )

– Redeem for 2,500 Gold ( ) Mountshop – Redeem for 1,500 Gold (NEW)

Expired Codes

There are currently no expired codes

Do note that these codes are valid for a certain period. Therefore, make sure to use them as soon as possible.

How to Redeem Control Army Codes in Roblox

Here is the complete set of instructions to redeem Roblox Control Army codes:

Launch the game on Roblox. Click on the Codes icon on the left side of the screen. A pop-up to enter the codes will appear on the screen. Type any working code in the box, and redeem it to get the rewards.

After that, the reward will automatically be credited to your Roblox account.

So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about Roblox Control Army codes. Before leaving, make sure to check out our other Roblox-related content here at Twinfinite, like a rundown of Starving Artists codes and trade values of the insanely popular Adopt Me. And as always, feel free to peruse the relevant links below.

