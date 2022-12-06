River City Girls 2 Has a New Release Date for North America and Europe

Misako and Kyoko are ready to team up with new and old friends (and boyfriends) in River City Girls 2.

The wait to play the old-school beat ’em-up River City Girls 2 is finally close to its end.

While the game was delayed from its summer 2022 window back in August, Wayforward has finally announced a new release date for both North America and Europe, and it’s very close.

River City Girls 2 will hit the digital shelves on Dec. 15, 2022, only nine days away. It’ll launch on basically everything that has a chip, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. It has been released in Japan a few days ago on Dec. 1.

If you’re unfamiliar with the game, it’s the latest installment of the popular Kunio-Kun franchise which debuted with Nekketsu Koha Kunio-kun in 1986 in the Japanese arcades.

Since then, there has been a gazillion of sequels and spin-offs from a variety of developers, including the recent River City Saga: Three Kingdoms, which is available for PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

River City Girls 2 includes six playable characters including new ones: Marian joins from the Double Dragon series, while Provie arrives from River City Ransom: Underground. Of course, you can still play as Misako, Kyoko, Kunio, and Riki, and four-player co-op is supported.

The game comes with enhanced combat compared to its predecessor released in 2019, new locations with multiple routes and secret areas, the addition of hired henchmen, lots of different NPCs including surprising cameos, an anime intro, comic book-style cutscenes, English and Japanese voiceovers, and a soundtrack by Megan McDuffee.