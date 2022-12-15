Microsoft Flight Simulator Piper PA-28 Archer II Gets New Screenshots; Porta Westfalica Airport Announced

Screenshot via Carenado

The Piper Archer II by Carenado looks quite promising.

Third-party developers shared news about Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons focusing on upcoming aircraft, and airports.

We start with Carenado, which provided new screenshots of its upcoming Piper PA-28-181 Archer II.

At the moment, details about it are scarce, including the release window and pricing.

Screenshots via Carenado

Aerosoft announced another airport in Germany, Porta Westfalica (EDVY).

This is another small airfield located in North Rhine-Westphalia. Of course, it focuses on general aviation and doesn’t have scheduled flights.

According to the developer, it’s “not far away” from release. You can already see some screenshots below.

Screenshots via Aerosoft

Speaking of smaller airports, Burning Blue Design released another of its airfields in the UK, Solent Airport (EGHF).

You can find it at the developer’s own store for £14.95. It’ll also launch on Orbx Direct and on the official marketplace soon.

Below you can take a look at what you can expect.

Over 200 custom 3D objects each with full Physical Based Rendering (PBR) textures.

Based on 2022 layout with accurate runways, taxiways and custom taxi signs

Highly detailed control tower, café and hangar interiors

Animated hangar doors which close at night (open manually with Taxi Lights): Phoenix Aviation Hangar – Parking 2 Hangar P – Parking 29 ATAviation Hangar – Parking 37 Hangar F – Parking 44

3 Helipads

Completely custom windsock and dynamic animated flags

Animated spectators

Optimised to blend in with local Photogrammetry

Real-life static aircraft seen at Solent: Phoenix Aviation Ikarus C42 (G-OKTA and G-PAPI) and Piper PA-28 Warrior II (G-BOHA) Britten-Norman Trilander and Defenders HM Coastguard AgustaWestland AW169 (G-MCGO) Supermarine Spitfire Mk IX’s (G-ILDA and G-IRTY) Cessna C152 Mike Charlie (G-ATMC)

Accurate night lighting and dynamic weather compatibility

Enhanced high resolution colour corrected ground textures

Local features fully modelled, including: Daedalus sculpture in Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Park Beach-front huts and groynes CEMAST and CETC colleges Faraday and Daedalus Business Parks Daedalus Converter Station



Microsoft Flight Simulator is currently available for PC (Windows 10 and Steam), and Xbox Series X|S. If you want to read more about it, earlier today we published an extensive interview about the future of the sim.