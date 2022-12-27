Is Gojo Satoru Blind in Jujutsu Kaisen? Answered

Image Source: Viz Media

Gojo Satoru is a well-known character in the Jujutsu Kaisen series due to his charismatic personality, unnatural abilities, and devilishly handsome looks. One of his most prominent characteristics is his iconic black blindfold, which he constantly wears throughout the storyline. With this in mind, some may wonder, is Gojo Satoru blind in Jujutsu Kaisen? To answer this question, we’ll explain the character’s powers and how it affects his way of life.

Why Does Gojo Satoru Wear a Blindfold in Jujutsu Kaisen?

According to the Jujutsu Kaisen Official Fanbook, Gojo Satoru is not blind and can see everything, despite wearing a blindfold. The creator of the series, Gege Akutami, has confirmed this tidbit in the book by discussing the power of the Six Eyes, an ability the character possesses. In this novel, he states, “The Six Eyes can detect cursed energy in amazing detail. When blindfolded, he can still see everything in high-resolution thermography. He can even detect things that have no cursed energy, such as buildings…”

Here is a translation of Gojo’s description in the book on Twitter:

Those unfamiliar with the Six Eyes technique should know that it is an inherited power from the Gojo family, enhancing the user’s perception to its full potential. In addition, this technique boosts another talent, Limitless, which manipulates space.

As to why Satoru wears a blindfold, the description from the Jujutsu Kaisen Fanbook also discloses this information, where Akutami states, “Not wearing a blindfold can easily wear him down.” That being said, Gojo needs this piece of clothing to conserve his energy for battle even if he knows how to use the Reverse Cursed Technique, a talent that transforms cursed energy into a positive power source.

