Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Relearning moves has been a feature in Pokemon games for many Generations, with the use of mechanics and techniques to make this possible. These mechanics vary from the Move Tutor/Move Relearner NPC found in elder games, to Scarlet and Violet’s brand-new Remember Moves option. With Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, this new Remember Moves option makes relearning moves an absolute breeze, so we’ve covered everything you’ll need to know about this mechanic below. Continue reading for everything you need to know about how to relearn moves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How to Relearn Moves in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Relearning moves is easier than ever in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. To have a Pokemon relearn a move, simply add the Pokemon you’d like to remember a move to your party. From here, open your party menu, and check the summary of this Pokemon.

From the summary window, scroll across to the Moves and Stats tab, and scroll down the list of the current moves. You can select a move to change by pressing A, which will bring up several options. From this menu, select Remember Moves.

A list of previously-learned moves will now appear, and you can choose and select to replace the current moveset of your Pokemon.

That’s everything you need to know about how to relearn moves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more gameplay guides, lists, and tips check out the rest of our Pokemon Scarlet and Violetcontent here at Twinfinite. We have a variety of topics that can assist you during your journey in Paldea, or answer any questions you may have, such as how to get the Shiny Charm, where to find Leftovers, and how to teach Egg Moves.

