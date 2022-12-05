While all performance issues across the board have been improved, there is still more you can do.

Fatshark Studio’s latest release, WarHammer 40k Darktide, is a fun experience with bugs and issues. Players suffer crashes and poor performance in-game, but fear not! There are plenty of steps you can take to alleviate these issues. Since the official release of the game, all significant crashes and framerate issues have been improved. Regardless, there’s always room for improvement: here’s how to increase FPS in Warhammer 40K Darktide.

How To Achieve Better Performance in Warhammer 40K Darktide on PC

Even if you have an extremely powerful rig, Warhammer 40K Darktide provides unstable performance. The game does look downright gorgeous, however, and there are some tricks you can try to get more out of your rig without losing graphical fidelity.

Image Source: Nvidia via Twinfinite

Updating your graphics drivers is a good start to getting better performance out of your games, especially brand-new releases. Warhammer 40K Darktide is no exception, and updating your Nvidia or AMD drivers is going to improve your performance off-the-bat significantly. The latest Nvidia drivers, version 527.37, are designed specifically for Warhammer 40K Darktide.

Reduce the Workload on Your CPU

Image Source: Fatshark via Twinfinite

The idea of utilizing your entire CPU when running an application sounds good on paper; however, the game will likely underuse your video card and make your CPU work harder than necessary. Instead, try the following:

If you have a four-core processor, set your worker threads to a range of around 4-6

If you have an eight-core processor, set your worker threads to a range of 8-10

These settings can be found directly within the launcher. See if these changes boost your performance. We noticed performance increases of around 15-25 FPS.

Disable Raytracing

Raytracing in Darktide is very taxing unless you have an Nvidia 40 series card. The game levels are very linear, and the game’s standard baked lighting looks great. If you need to know how to access these settings, you can check here. Testing with an Nvidia 3080ti, there’s a 25-40 FPS increase when removing RTX features.

That’s all you need to know about how to increase FPS in Warhammer 40K Darktide. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

