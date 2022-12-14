How to Get Witcher 3 Next-Gen Update on PS5, Xbox, & PC
Next-gen monster hunting.
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt released to critical acclaim in 2015, and the new next-gen update for the game gives players the perfect opportunity to relive this epic saga once again. The good news is that the update itself is free, and if you’re wondering how exactly you can get The Witcher 3 next-gen update for PS5, Xbox, and PC, here’s what you need to know.
How to Download The Witcher 3 Update on Consoles and PC
As mentioned above, the update itself is free, but you do need to own a copy of The Witcher 3 on whichever platform you’re planning to play on. If you don’t own the game already, simply purchase it from the digital storefront on any platform of your choice, or buy a physical copy of the game if that’s your preference.
If you purchase the game digitally, the update will be installed automatically as you download the game to your PS5, Xbox, or PC.
If you already had the game installed on your console or PC, or if you bought a physical copy, make sure to check for updates on your respective platform and get it to download. Here’s how to do so:
- On PS5, hover over the Witcher 3 app and press the Menu button, then hit Check for Updates.
- On Xbox, start the game, and you’ll be prompted to update it. You can also enter the Microsoft Store, select Library, and select the option that says Get Updates.
- On Steam, right-click the game in your library and select Properties, then update it via the Updates tab.
That’s all you need to know about how to get The Witcher 3 next-gen update on PS5, Xbox, and PC. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including the 10 best quests you absolutely need to check out, as well as a rundown of everything that the update brings to the table.
