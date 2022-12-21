The latest addition to Overwatch 2’s 2022 Winter Wonderland event is a new Legendary skin for the much beloved friendly omnic, Bastion. Bastion’s new Gingerbread skin is available for a limited time during the Winter Wonderland event, giving players a chance to nab the cosmetic between Dec. 20 and Jan. 2. If you want to grab this new skin for yourself, we’ve got all the information you’ll need. Get ready to flip into turret mode and send those artillery strikes; here’s everything you need to know about how to get Bastion’s Gingerbread skin in Overwatch 2’s Winter Wonderland event.

Getting Bastion’s Gingerbread Skin in Winter Wonderland Event

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

To get Bastion’s new legendary Gingerbread skin, you’ll have to log on to Overwatch 2 and purchase the item between Dec. 20, 2022, and Jan. 2, 2023. Once you’re logged in, head over to the Overwatch 2 store in-game, and you’ll find a bundle offering Bastion’s Gingerbread skin plus an additional weapon charm for only one overwatch coin. This is a steal, considering the usual price of Legendary skins, so why not make the most of it and secure a sweet holiday-themed skin?

Overwatch coins can take time to earn, as they are given as prizes for completing weekly challenges. Even though they take quite a lot of time to stack up and save, spending just a single coin on this bundle seems more than worth the offer since Overwatch coins are usually given out in amounts of 30, 20, and 10. I certainly don’t regret snatching it up, and I doubt you will, either.

That’s everything you need to know about how to get Bastion’s Gingerbread skin in Overwatch 2’s Winter Wonderland Event. For more helpful gameplay guides, news and information on the game, check out the rest of our content. We have a wide range of topics to keep you updated on the latest patches, help solve any problems, and answer any questions you may have, such as how to unlock Ramattra, how to get Brigitte’s Ice Queen skin, and how to get D.Va’s Sleighing skin and Festive victory pose in the Winter Wonderland event.

