Image Source: Battlestate Games

Escape From Tarkov has proven a popular success with many players. Unfortunately, today some of them have been getting a troublesome Bad Gateway issue when they’re trying to log in, making the game unable to launch properly and frustrating the players even more than when they get killed in an in-game battle. If you’re experiencing the same problem, here’s how to fix Bad Gateway error in Escape from Tarkov

How To Fix Bad Gateway Issue in Escape From Tarkov

There are a couple of ways to fix the Bad Gateway error in Escape from Tarkov. Start by relaunching the game, and if that doesn’t work, try changing your server manually to a different one. If after both of those things you continue getting the same error message, it might be time to restart your PC and even do the same with the router to make sure the problem isn’t with your connection.

If none of these solutions work, you can refer to the official Escape from Tarkov Twitter account as they provide updates on new patches and updates to the game that might also solve the problem.

