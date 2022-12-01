How To Catch Sneasel & Evolve Into Weavile in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Sneasel is one of the best Ice Pokemon you can find in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet because it evolves into the fast and powerful Weavile. You’re probably wondering if you can add a Weavile to your team, so here’s everything you need to know about how to catch Sneasel and evolve it in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How Do I Get a Sneasel and Evolve It in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Answered

You can find groups of Sneasel on Glaseado mountain, but you’ll want your Pokemon to be in the high 30s to compete with the high level wild Pokemon there. Once you catch one, Sneasel is helpful against the nearby Ghost-type Montenevera Gym even if you don’t have a Dark attack for it right away. Sneasel’s evolution via Razor Claw continues into the Paldea region.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Evolving Sneasel into Weavile doesn’t take long, you just have to buy a Razor Claw for it to hold and level it up at night. Weavile can deal a lot of damage with Beat Up, although Night Slash is a bit more consistent since it doesn’t rely on having six Pokemon in your party. This Pokemon learns Fake Out, a top-notch increased priority move that causes flinching as well as the new move Ice Spinner that removes terrain.

That’s everything we have on catching and evolving Sneasel in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Check out some of our other Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content like the best Ghost Pokemon and where to find Houndour.

Related Posts