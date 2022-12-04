Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

As with Chapter 3 Season 3, the questline progresses through getting calls, but the game is still not entirely clear on how to do that. The solution is easy enough but can be confusing. Here is how to prepare for a call on your next bus ride in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

How to Prepare for a Call in Fortnite

To complete this objective and begin the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Oathbound questline, all you have to do is join a game. Once you have jumped from the bus, a call will start, progressing the quest to your next objective. This will be a constant connection between quest parts.

If you want to make things easier, open up your quest menu, highlight Oathbound, and hit whatever button is shown next to Track Category in the bottom right of the screen. This will keep map markers of all objectives for you to navigate using the in-game compass whether you’re tracking quests or challenges.

With the above, you no longer have to constantly open your quest menu in-game and leave yourself vulnerable just to find out what to do or where to go next. Under the map on the right side will now clearly label whatever objective you need to be doing.

That’s everything there is to know about how to prepare for a call on your next bus ride in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. If you’re just now jumping in, we have a complete breakdown of the new Chapter 4 Season 1 battle pass for you.

