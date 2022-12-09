Here’s How To Get Your Twitch 2022 Recap

The end of the year means the bigger platforms are bringing out their year-end wrap-ups to show users how they spent their time over the last 12 months. If you want to know how your year on Twitch went, we have you covered. Here’s exactly how to get your 2022 Twitch Recap.

Where to Find Your 2022 Twitch Recap

Unlike apps such as Spotify, the Twitch Recaps are sent out via email, but it’s on an opt-in basis. You have a little under a week to do this, as all signs point to Twitch Recap emails going out around the 15th.

The Twitch Recap will cover your statistics as both a viewer and a streamer. You’ll get a nice little infographic for stuff like hours watched, followers gained, and your most watched channel.

As said, you’ll have to opt-in through your settings to actually receive it, and here is how to do that.

Open up the Twitch site. Click on your icon in the top right corner. In the drop-down menu, click Account Settings. Once on this screen, go to Notifications. Click By Email. Scroll down to the very bottom to Marketing and make sure this is set to on. If it is, then you are already all set to receive your Twitch Recap.

If you happen to forget to do that before when the emails go out, there will be no way to see your Recap. If you miss it, you don’t get a second chance.

This is everything you need to know for how to get your 2022 Twitch Recap. If you’re playing the new Fortnite Chapter 4, there are currently Twitch drops available by watching qualifying streamers. We also know the dates for the 2023 AGDQ (Awesome Games Done Quick) Online charity event.

Related Posts