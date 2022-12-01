Gameloft Pumps the Brakes on Disney Speedstorm Release Date

Image Source: Disney

Disney Speedstorm, a free-to-play title in development by Gameloft, was scheduled to arrive in late 2022 when it was first announced. The Speedstorm team released a statement today that the game launch has been delayed, “to meet our expectations and provide players with a more immersive racing experience, customization offerings, game modes and more.” This racing game starring many Disney Pixar heroes and villains is now scheduled for a 2023 release, according to the official website.

This announcement comes not long after complaints that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet launched in a pretty rough shape and with news that its release timeline was overly rushed. The new Pokemon game suffers from framerate drops, and Gameloft may have been worried about similar issues with Speedstorm. The delay gives them time to tackle big problems and polish the final product.

Disney Speedstorm was announced early in 2022, and divides characters into classes that give them different racing strengths and weaknesses – a creative way to distinguish the game from Mario Kart. The classes are Brawler, Speedster, Defender, and Trickster, and racers will have stats to upgrade that make them better suited to the player’s own personal playstyle. The tracks are of course based on famous Disney Pixar movies from Pirates of the Caribbean to The Jungle Book.

Disney Speedstorm launches in 2023 on PC and console, with the exact date currently undetermined. While you’re here, check out the rest of Twinfinite for more video game news, reviews, and quizzes.

