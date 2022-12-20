Erotic OnlyFans Thriller Starring Paris Hilton & Pam Anderson Teases Blood, Sex, & Horror

Image Soure: Vertical Entertainment

The first official trailer for a new erotic horror film, Alone At Night, was released with a cast full of notable stars, including Pamela Anderson (Baywatch and Scary Movie 3), Paris Hilton (House of Wax), and Ashley Benson (Pretty Little Liars and Spring Breakers.)

In the trailer, we follow the story of Vicky (Ashley Benson), who has recently been kicked out of her ex’s house. As a result, the character decides to relocate to a faraway cabin where she begins to make money on an OnlyFans-like streaming site by soliciting her body for followers. But, unbeknownst to Vicky, a masked murderer is on the loose, and they’ve got their sights set on her.

You can check out the trailer for Alone At Night on Vertical Entertainment’s official YouTube channel:

Pamela Anderson also makes several appearances throughout the trailer as Sheriff Rogers, who seeks to protect Vicky from the sinister killer. As for Paris Hilon, she has taken on the role of a Trap Star host for a fictional reality show set in the Alone At Night universe.

Many other famous stars are in the film, such as the rapper A$AP Nast, model Winnie Harlow, and musician G-Eazy. On top of that, the movie’s musical score will be composed by G-Eazy and Goody Grace.

The director, Jimmy Giannopoulos, has previously worked on the crime thriller, The Birthday Cake, with Alone At Night being the second feature project of his career.

If you want to watch Alone At Night, you can look forward to its launch on Jan. 20, 2023. For more horror movie content, be sure to check out the top 10 best funny scary movies of all time, the top 15 best PG-13 scary movies, and our iconic horror movie quiz.

Related Posts