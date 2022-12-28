Developed by FromSoftware and published by Bandai Namco, Elden Ring is a brand new action RPG that brings together the chunky Souls combat and George R.R. Martin’s writing chops when it comes to building the world’s lore and mythos. Just like in previous FromSoft titles, you can expect there to be tons of challenging bosses that will give you a hard time. Here’s how to beat Margit, the Fell Omen in Elden Ring.

Margit Boss Pre-Battle Prep

Margit, the Fell Omen is the first story boss you’ll encounter on your way to Stormveil Castle. If you’re having trouble with him, there are a couple of things you can do to make things easier.

The first is by making use of your Spirit Ashes. Godrick’s Soldiers can be obtained from the jellyfish graveyard at the foot of the Castle cliff, where the skeletons are, as well as the Lone Wolves Ashes. Assuming you’ve already spoken with Renna at the Church of Elleh (she spawns after you meet Melina), you’ll be able to start using Spirit Ashes and summoning them to your aid in battle.

The Spirits, combined with Sorcerer Rogier who can be summoned via the golden sign right outside of Margit’s arena, should help a ton in distracting Margit. However, if you want to give yourself a bit more of an advantage, you can do so by locating Patches.

Patches shows up as a boss in the Murkwater Cave dungeon, and once you deplete his health enough, he’ll surrender. If you stop attacking and choose to spare him, he’ll become a merchant NPC who can sell you a key item called Margit’s Shackle. It does cost a few thousand Runes, so make sure to save up or use some Golden Runes if you want to buy it.

Put the Shackle in one of your inventory slots, and you’ll be able to use it like a normal item in the fight. The Shackle will cause Margit to get pinned down on the ground for just a few seconds, giving you a huge opportunity to get some big hits in. This item will only work two times in the first phase, and will have no effect in phase two.

Beating Margit, the Fell Omen in Elden Ring

Assuming you’ve got the Shackle, along with the Spirits and Rogier at your disposal, you’re now in very good shape to take the W.

Margit has plenty of mid and long-ranged attacks, and we’ve found that the safest way to approach this fight is to try to force him into doing his closer ranged moves as his holy magic can be pretty devastating.

At the start of the fight, it’s probably best to use the Shackle to pin him down so you can get a ton of damage on him early on. We tended to open the fight with the Shackle, get some hits in and back away, then use the Shackle again once he recovered.

We also made use of the Reduvia that you get from fighting the invader outside Murkwater Cave to inflict Bleed build-up on Margit, which he’s very susceptible to. If you’ve got a small shield equipped, it’s also possible to parry Margit’s close-ranged sword attacks, though, of course, this is a high risk and high reward move.

Missing the parry could get you killed in a combo, but his attacks are pretty well telegraphed, so if you’re confident in your parrying skills, that’s a viable strategy.

Finally, it’s also important to try to keep the pressure on Margit as he doesn’t have a ton of super armor. This means that if you hit him enough times, you’ll be able to stagger him, giving you an opportunity to go for a critical hit. Combine this with any Bleed damage you’ve been inflicting on him, and the fight should be over fairly quickly.

If all else fails, don’t forget that you can always use your summons as a distraction while you attack from a safe distance, or only attack when his back is turned.

That’s all you need to know about how to beat Margit, the Fell Omen in Elden Ring. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, or visit our wiki for a complete list of our guides. There’s also more Elden Ring goodness down below if you’re interested!

