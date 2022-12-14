Elden Ring Streamer Beats Margit & Godrick Simultaneously…With a Dance Pad

Image Source: Bandai Namco

When it comes to a challenging Soulsborne title like Elden Ring, chances are, you would already have trouble with some of the intimidating bosses while playing normally. However, there exists a subset of players who are able to defeat these foes with a handicap, putting the rest of us to shame.

One of them happens to be variety streamer, MissMikkaa, whose exploits in the Lands Between have already made plenty of waves. Now, she has achieved another amazing feat, not only playing Elden Ring simultaneously on PC and PS5 but also beating bosses Margit the Fell Omen and Godrick the Grafted at the same time.

Chronicling her victories via both Twitter as well as a YouTube highlights video, it is simply breathtaking to see everything unfold. An already tall task with the precision and timing needed to both attack and defend, doing so while having your attention divided between two concurrently running games and using two different types of control is a feat that boggles the mind.

While Margit has been a thorn in the sides of many players, the satisfaction of watching the streamer vanquish this enemy in quick succession using her unique setup is immense. The same applies to Godrick, although that encounter is certainly an easier affair compared to Margit.

Nevertheless, MissMikkaa has shown that it is not just possible to enjoy Elden Ring, but also to do so at a high level that a majority of the community will never be able to reach. With the game releasing early in 2022, its longevity is clear for all to see, and Elden Ring and FromSoftware were rightfully recognized with the Game of the Year award at The Game Awards 2022.

If there was not enough, Elden Ring also received an all-new PvP multiplayer mode called Colosseum with its latest update, allowing players to pit their skills against each other with various rules and locations. With such support and quality, it is no surprise that Elden Ring is also Twinfinite’s pick among the Best RPGs of 2022.

