Eddie Murphy Is Jonah Hill’s Skeptical Father-in-Law in This Upcoming Netflix Comedy

Eddie Murphy in the cast should be all you need to want to see this movie.

You were likely sold on the idea of this movie from just the headline, which makes perfect sense considering that it stars Eddie Murphy. If you’re going into this expecting a quasi-Father of the Bride remake, you’re on the right track.

The movie is titled You People, which is the most perfect title imaginable after watching Jonah Hill completely embarrass himself in the trailer.

Netflix summarizes the film in the trailer’s description as follows:

A new couple fall in love and find themselves confronting societal expectations and generational differences amidst their families’ clashing cultures in this comedy from Kenya Barris.

Also part of the cast in the role of Jonah Hill’s parents are David Duchovny (The X-Files, Californication) and Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Seinfeld, Veep). This movie is incredibly stacked with stars and is primed to make a big splash when it premieres. You People will arrive on Netflix in early 2023 on Jan. 27.

Kenya Barris, the writer of Coming 2 America, gets his film directing debut with You People. He also serves as co-writer alongside star Jonah Hill.

You People looks like an excellent return to form for Eddie Murphy, as in the past six years, he has only acted in three films. However, according to IMDb, 2023 is already stacked with four upcoming films. We couldn’t be more thrilled with what he has coming down the pipeline.

One of these films will be the return of Axel Foley in a new Beverly Hills Cop. The other movie is Triplets, as a sequel to 1988’s Twins that will reunite Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito with Eddie Murphy playing the role of an unknown brother. No, that’s not a joke.

