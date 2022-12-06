One of the Best Anime Murder Mystery Thrillers Ever Is Coming to Netflix

Image Source: Madhouse

Monster first aired on Japan’s Nippon Television in 2004 and was met with immediate praise. Now, nearly two decades later, the cerebral serial-killer thriller based on the manga of the same name returns for even more fans to enjoy. On Jan. 1, 2023, the New Year kicks off with all 74 episodes of the revered anime available for streaming on Netflix U.S.

Naoki Urasawa’s original manga hit Big Comic Original magazine in 1994, and tells the twisted tale of neurosurgeon Dr. Kenzo Tenma, and his descent into a tangled web of murder and moral quandary as he reconciles his oath to protect human life and the heinous actions of a former patient.

With over 20 million copies sold, Monster is among the best-selling manga series of all time. Its success is due in large part to Urasawa’s intricate storytelling, and a restrained, nuanced approach to weaving such a sobering story in a medium known for fantastical, and hyper-violent narratives.

Monster’s anime is widely considered to be the best of the 2000’s, and boasts one of the best anime villains of all time. A near shot-for-shot adaptation of the source material, the series is hailed not only for its fidelity to Urasawa’s original vision, but its superb art direction, voice acting, and uncompromising dedication to slowly building tension to a fever pitch.

Urasawa’s masterpiece lands on Netflix amid the streaming platform’s initiative to stake its claim as a haven for anime content. With the second season of Pokemon Ultimate Journeys and the final season of Ultraman slated for release in 2023, anime fans have lots to look forward to beyond Monster’s release on New Year’s day.

If Netflix is not streaming the series in your region, be sure to head over to Amazon Prime to check its availability there. If all else fails, get your fix with more of our anime content by following the links below.

