Warhammer 40K Darktide is Fatshark’s latest take on the Warhammer 40K horde mode, thrusting players into a variety of missions against unrelenting mobs of AI. This game borrows a lot from the studio’s previous work on Vermintide, most importantly, the four-player co-op madness. Given the game was made with four players in mind, it begs the question if you can play solo or offline. Here’s what you need to know about whether or not you can play Warhammer 40K Darktide solo or by yourself.

Can You Play Warhammer 40K Darktide Solo or By Yourself? Answered

Image Source: Fatshark

To put it short, Warhammer 40K Darktide cannot be played solo or by yourself. This game was designed to be a four-player experience, so you cannot play in private matches or boot up an offline mission.

However, there is a window of opportunity where you can experience this game without player-controlled teammates. When loading up a mission, if you do not get placed with live teammates the game will fill the lobby with AI-controlled teammates instead. Alongside that, if teammates leave, they will also be replaced by bots. Unfortunately, for all the players looking to solo the hardest missions, the chances of that are pretty slim.

That’s all you need to know about if you can play Warhammer 40K Darktide solo or by yourself. You’ll find plenty of content below to keep you in the loop on the game, such as if it’s on Xbox Game Pass, our review of the title, and tips on how to unlock iconic weapons like the Boltgun.

