All Exotic Weapon Locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Fortnite Battle Royale continues to evolve with the release of Chapter 4, Season 1. With the launch of a new Chapter, the game developers have introduced a new set of Exotic weapons on the Island, which players can get their hands on to have the upper hand over their opponents. However, tracking down Exotic firearms isn’t an easy task as they have fixed spawn locations. With that said, our Fortnite guide will help you in finding every Exotic weapon in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 – Exotic Weapon Locations

In Fortnite Chapter 4, you can come across six different exotic weapons, which can usually be bought from certain NPCs around the map. So without any further delay, here’s a list of the exotic weapons and their locations in Fortnite:

Grappler Bow : The Grappler Bow can be purchased from Princess Felicity Fish for 500 gold bars. The NPC can be found standing on the top of a tower to the northwest of The Citadel.

: The Grappler Bow can be purchased from Princess Felicity Fish for 500 gold bars. The NPC can be found standing on the top of a tower to the northwest of The Citadel. Shadow Tracker : The Shadow Tracker can be purchased from Evie for 450 gold bars. The NPC can be found on the southwestern corner of the island, directly west of Frenzy Fields.

: The Shadow Tracker can be purchased from Evie for 450 gold bars. The NPC can be found on the southwestern corner of the island, directly west of Frenzy Fields. Chug Cannon : The Chug Cannon can be purchased from Sunflower for 600 gold bars. The NPC can be found in Frenzy Fields.

: The Chug Cannon can be purchased from Sunflower for 600 gold bars. The NPC can be found in Frenzy Fields. Chili Chug Splash : The Chili Chug Splash can be purchased from Frozen Fishstick for 250 gold bars. The NPC is located down at the frozen lake west of Brutal Barons.

: The Chili Chug Splash can be purchased from Frozen Fishstick for 250 gold bars. The NPC is located down at the frozen lake west of Brutal Barons. The Dub : The Dub can be purchased from Surrr Burger for 600 gold bars. The NPC keeps walking around inside a building just north of the lake at Anvil Square.

: The Dub can be purchased from Surrr Burger for 600 gold bars. The NPC keeps walking around inside a building just north of the lake at Anvil Square. Unstable Bow: The Chug Cannon can be purchased from Sunflower for 600 gold bars. The NPC roams around the northern part of Frenzy Fields.

This is everything you need to know about Exotic weapon locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. If you like to fill up the collections page, we have guides on what the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 update size is on all platforms, what the Fortnite Chapter 4 map looks like, as well as a list of all new, vaulted and unvaulted weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

