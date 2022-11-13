Promising Genshin-Like RPG Wuthering Waves Shows More Gameplay & Dev Commentary & New Video

Image via Kuro Game

It may superficially look like Genshin Impact, but Wuthering Waves looks like it has its own personality.

Chinese developer Kuro Game released a new video about its upcoming open-world action RPG Wuthering Waves.

The game, which looks a lot like the popular Genshin Impact (at least at a superficial level) has been revealed back in May and recently appeared at Tokyo Game Show, attracting quite a bit of attention (I actually wanted to try it, but the queue was way too long).

The video starts with a general introduction to the game, which is an open-world action RPG with super-fast combat and collection element.

One of its interesting aspects is the ability to traverse the environment very freely, including running up vertical walls. Funnily, later in the video, we see how this caused some issues during the development process, creating some interesting glitches.

We also take a look at the creation of the world, with beautiful concept art and a glimpse of various different biomes.

Thanks to a technical test, the development team has been optimizing the game based on feedback, and a new storyline is being developed. This includes more characters, challenging elements, and interesting environments.

We learn that this is the first video of a series, and the next time we’ll get an overview of the combat system.

In the meanwhile, you can watch it below. Wuthering Waves will be released at some point in the future for PC, iOS, and Android.