Where to Find & Catch Wiglett in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Wiglett’s location in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is tricky, and many people are unaware that you can catch it as one of your first Pokemon in the game. If you’ve been looking for one and struggling, look no further. Here’s everything you need to know regarding where to find and catch Wiglett in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Wiglett in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Wiglett is a Pokemon found on beaches around Paldea that likes to hide in the sand as people approach. For reference to where these beach areas are, check out the map below to see Wiglett’s exact habitats. As it is typically found on beaches, many presume that due to the lack of any sizeable beach areas you can explore in the early game, Wiglett will have to wait until later. Luckily, that isn’t true. Wiglett is available as soon as you begin the Treasure Hunt, located in one of the easily-missed first areas in the entire game.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

You may have already searched the cove where you met Koraidon/Miraidon and the sandy area behind Nemona’s house in hopes of scoring a Wiglett early on in your adventure. While Wiglett seems not to be found in these locations, you can find it nearby at a small beach that is easily missed. To reach this beach, head towards the Lighthouse at the end of Poco Path. Once you’re there, walk around the back of the Lighthouse to the edge of the fence.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Once you reach this area, you will have a direct view down onto a small beach area – this is where Wiglett can be found! From here, you can use Kiraidon/Miraidon to jump over the fence and down each cliff until you reach the beach. Be careful once you’re there, as Wigletts tend to bury their heads into the sand as they hear you approaching. To best get around this situation, try sneaking up on it while crouching, and then throw a Pokeball at one to initiate a battle. This way, it’ll spring out of the sand into combat rather than hide away.

That’s everything you need to know about where to find and catch Wiglett in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet! For more useful information, tips, and guides about the game, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfintie! We already have a huge range of topics that can help you out, such as explaining the Picnic mechanic, how to catch and evolve Fidough, and how to change your clothes/outfit.

Related Posts