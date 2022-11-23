Where To Find And Catch Rockruff in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Rockruff has been a Pokemon adored by many since its release in Generation 7. Luckily, fans of the adorable little Rock-Type puppy have access to it in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. If you want to add a Rockruff to your team, we’ve got everything you need to know about where to find and catch Rockruff in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to Find Rockruff in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Rockruff’s habitat in the Paldea Region is indicated on the map below, highlighted in yellow. Rockruff likes to make its home in the Southwest of the Paldea Region, and is most commonly found near rocky areas, mountains, and cliffs. For the convenience of narrowing your search down to precise locations, here is a list of the specific areas in which Rockruff can be found:

East Province (Area One)

South Province (Area One, Two, Three, Four & Five)

West Province (Area One)

Asado Desert

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

That's everything you need to know about where to find and catch Rockruff in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.