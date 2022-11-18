Where To Find & Catch Paldean Wooper in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image via Game Freak

The newest Paldea region of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet features unique creatures with various types and abilities. One, in particular, is the Paldean Wooper, the latest Poison/Ground type of this area. In this guide, we’ll show you how to find and catch the Paldean Wooper in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where To Find Paldean Wooper in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

The Paldean Wooper can be found in the South Province (Area One), one of the first locations of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Due to their previous underwater capabilities, these creatures typically live near ponds and wetlands.

Here are the locations of the Paldean Wooper on the map (the yellow squares):

Screenshot via Twinfinite

You can also look around water-filled areas, as shown in this image here:

Screenshot via Twinfinite

How To Catch Paldean Wooper in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Players can catch the Paldean Wooper by lowering the creature’s health points with regular attacks and throwing a Poke Ball while it’s in a weakened state. Since the Paldean Wooper is one of the beginner Pokemon, it is relatively easy to catch, and you shouldn’t have too much trouble with this particular task.

However, players should still keep an eye on the creature’s health bar because these beings can be knocked out from multiple attacks, resulting in its elimination.

Once you capture the Paldean Wooper, you can utilize basic moves, such as Tail Whip, Mud Shot, and Tackle. In addition, one of its core abilities is the Water Absorb, a skill that restores HP after being hit by a Water-type attack.

That’s everything you need to know about how to find and capture the Paldean Wooper in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more content about the game, you can check out the relevant links below, including our guides about how to save, Fuecoco’s evolution level, and all Mystery Gift codes.

