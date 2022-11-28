What Is Project Canis Majoris (Witcher Remake)? Answered

Source: CD Projekt Red

Earlier this month, CD Projekt Red announced the latest line-up of games with several mysterious codenames. Fortunately, a new update has finally revealed what Project Canis Majoris is, along with additional information about the game’s development process. So, if you want to learn more about this upcoming Witcher game, here’s everything you need to know about Project Canis Majoris.

Project Canis Majoris and Witcher Remake Explained

Project Canis Majoris is a remake of the first Witcher game that started it all. The original installment will be rebuilt by Unreal Engine 5 and is still in its early development stages. Although there haven’t been many details about this game, CD Projekt RED’s financial result presentation describes it as a “story-driven, single-player open-world RPG.” It also mentions that this upcoming remake is “a modern reimagining of 2007’s The Witcher.”

In celebration of this tentative arrival, Adam Badowski, the Head of CD Projekt RED, states, “Going back to this place and remaking the game for the next generation of gamers to experience it feels just as big, if not bigger.”

According to previous announcements, Project Polaris (a Witcher 3 sequel trilogy) will make its debut before the Witcher remake releases. After Polaris launches, there will be a six-year period of new games, possibly including Project Canis Majoris.

You can check out other information about the project here:

Canis Majoris is a full-fledged Witcher game, separate to the new Witcher saga starting with Polaris. It will be developed by an external studio headed by experienced developers who have worked on past Witcher games. pic.twitter.com/ucy7T073tm — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) October 4, 2022

Who Is Developing Project Canis Majoris?

Fool’s Theory (a Polish studio) is the developer of Project Canis Majoris, which will be led by several Witcher veterans. Adam Badowski has expressed his excitement with this collaboration and states, “They know the source material well, they know how much gamers have been looking forward to seeing the remake happen, and they know how to make incredible and ambitious games”.

Although there aren’t many details about Project Canis Majoris, the official Witcher Twitter account has promised to share more information in the future, as shown here:

We're thrilled to reveal that, together with @Fools_Theory, we're working on remaking The Witcher using Unreal Engine 5 (codename: Canis Majoris)!



We want to do this right, so please be patient — it's gonna be a while until we can share more details.

⚔️ https://t.co/6VCAokPgXs pic.twitter.com/ERFOXQrUEP — The Witcher (@witchergame) October 26, 2022

Since fans have asked for a Witcher remake over the years, the community is ecstatic to hear the news about Project Canis Majoris and can’t wait to play the game when it releases. As for the other Witcher projects, fans will still need to wait for additional information as time progresses.

That’s everything you need to know about Project Canis Majoris. While you are here, you can check out the relevant links below and view our guide about Witcher 3’s haircuts and beards.

