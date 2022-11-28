Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Release Date Announced for Xbox Series S|X & PC
Fatshark announced that its upcoming 4-player co-op action game Warhammer 40,000: Darktide has a new release date.
Fatshark has changed its release date plans for its 4-player co-op action game Warhammer 40,000: Darktide multiple times. At long last you can get it in just two days at the time of this update!
Warhammer 40K: Darktide launches on PC and Xbox Series X|S Nov. 30, 2022.
While in beta, a few problems have been reported, like this backend error that we have a fix for. We’re hoping the full release fixes this issue and more!
With the original announcement came a rather funny trailer, which you can watch below.
If you’re unfamiliar with Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, you can check out an official description from Fatshark below. You can also watch the original announcement and the reveal of Dan Abnett’s contribution as a writer.
“Fight together with your friends against hordes of enemies in this new Warhammer 40,000 experience. From the developers of the best-selling and award-winning co-op action franchise Vermintide, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is a visceral 4-player co-op action game set in the hive city of Tertium.
In the depths of the hive, the seeds of corruption threaten an overwhelming tide of darkness. A heretical cult known as the Admonition seeks to seize control of the planet Atoma Prime and lay waste to its inhabitants. It is up to you and your allies in the Inquisition to root out the enemy before the city succumbs to Chaos.
Stem the overwhelming tides of enemies alongside up to 3 friends in this harrowing co-op experience. Team composition and collaboration are critical, and will determine whether or not you secure victory for the God-Emperor.
Built on the legacy of Vermintide 2’s highly-praised melee combat, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide introduces a deep and balanced gunplay to the mix. Master the balance between ranged and melee combat as you fight through a slew of enemies, feeling the impact of each swing of your chainsword or blazing gunfire from your lasgun.
Step into the dystopian and violent world of the Warhammer 40,000 universe where you play the part of a convict turned agent who serves the zealous Inquisition in its mission to exterminate Chaos cultist corruption.
Choose your class and customize your skillset and load-out — all tailored to suit your own style of play. Upgrade your gear, customize your character’s looks, and prove your worth to the elusive Inquisitor.”