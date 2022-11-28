Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Release Date Announced for Xbox Series S|X & PC

Fatshark has changed its release date plans for its 4-player co-op action game Warhammer 40,000: Darktide multiple times. At long last you can get it in just two days at the time of this update!

Warhammer 40K: Darktide launches on PC and Xbox Series X|S Nov. 30, 2022.

While in beta, a few problems have been reported, like this backend error that we have a fix for. We’re hoping the full release fixes this issue and more!

With the original announcement came a rather funny trailer, which you can watch below.

If you’re unfamiliar with Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, you can check out an official description from Fatshark below. You can also watch the original announcement and the reveal of Dan Abnett’s contribution as a writer.