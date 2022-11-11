This Alien Awakening Fan Trailer Will Make You Wish It Wasn’t Game Over For the Prometheus Timeline

Can I dream? If so, I sure wish Ridley Scott’s Alien prequels received the threequel they deserved. Of course, with the acquisition of 20th Century Fox by Disney, and with a new upcoming TV show led by Noah Hawley and a new film by Fede Alvarez in the works, it’s safe to say that the Prometheus timeline is well and truly dead and buried. Sorry, David — right now, it looks like we’ll never see a conclusion to your dastardly plan. Sad times, indeed.

Still, while we patiently wait for those aforementioned projects to come to fruition, one creative fan has taken it upon themselves to create their very own Alien Awakening concept trailer. Go ahead and take a gander of the new video down below:

One few key detail catches my eye: the use of deepfake to create a younger version of Sigourney Weaver is actually kind of an intriguing proposition. In the video, it appears that the Youtuber uses a combination of Katherine Waterston’s Daniels and a younger version of the Ghostbusters star to create a younger vision of Ripley. Oh, and they do the same thing for Lance Henriksen, too, which is quite a compelling idea.

Obviously, this fan-made video is cut from footage of Alien: Covenant, other Alien movies, and what appears to be Blade Runner, with even a flash of Avatar thrown in there for good measure. While it doesn’t exactly feature much story or narrative, there’s enough authentic flavour in there to whet an Alien fan’s appetite, while teasing the potential of what could’ve been if the powers that be had given the greenlight to Ridley Scott’s proposed Alien: Covenant sequel.

But how about you? Tell us, would you be down for a sequel to Alien: Covenant like this? Or do you think Ridley Scott’s sci-fi horror follow-up should just stay on ice? Play those flutes in the usual place down below to let us know.

