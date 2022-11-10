The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses Trailer Flaunts Cute Maids & VA Cast

Image Source: Tezuka Productions

Violent anime is all fine and good, and there are certainly no complaints from me when it comes to something like Attack on Titan or Chainsaw Man, but there needs to be a balance. There should always be that show you keep in your back pocket to balance out the bloodbath series where characters die left and right, we have just the thing.

The anime is called The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses and it’s based on a manga by Kōji Seo and it will be coming sometime in 2023. A trailer was released today showing off all the cute maids as well as the voice cast of the series. You’ll find the trailer below so you can see all the characters before we get into the cast list.

As with all anime announcements, an adorable piece of key art was also released.

Kodansha, the English publisher of The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses describes the series as:

When Hayato’s grandmother passed, he planned to sell her rundown café on the shore—not realizing that it was also home to five young women who call themselves her family?! Their desperation to keep the café open convinces Hayato to give it a shot…but even their best intentions might not be enough to make it work! And can he even work with these five unruly women? No matter what, he’s got his work cut out for him! A fun new romcom by the author of Fuuka and Suzuka!

