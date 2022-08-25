Muv-Luv Alternative Anime Season 2 Gets First Trailer & New Key Art

Image Source: Avex

Avex released the first trailer of the second season of the Muv-Luv alternative anime.

Today Avex released the first trailer of the second season of the Muv-Luv alternative anime.

While the trailer is brief, it shows bits of scenes that fans of the popular visual novel franchise will be familiar with, happening after our heroes’ graduation to full-fledged TSF pilots.

On top of the trailer, we also get to see the new key art, showcasing two of the iconic mecha that will appear in the season, the Type-94 Shiranui and the XG-70 Susanoo.

The season will debut on October 5 and will be available on Crunchyroll for the west.

You can check the assets out below.

Image Source: Avex

In other Muv-Luv news, Community Items have been added to multiple games of the franchise on Steam, allowing fans to unlock themed trading cards, emotes, backgrounds and badges.

This includes Muv-Luv, Muv-Luv Alternative, Muv-Luv Alternative Total Eclipse Remastered, and Muv-Luv photonmelodies♮.

The Muv-Luv Unlimited: The Day After series will also receive the same treatment soon.

To celebrate, the series (excluding the brand new Total Eclipse) is discounted by up to 50% on Steam.

Speaking of Muv-Luv Alternative Total Eclipse, which was just released on Steam, you can read our review.

If you’d like to learn more about the Muv-Luv series in general, you should definitely read our recent interview with creator Kouki Yoshimune and brand producer Kazutoshi “Tororo” Matsumura.

During the latest event, we saw new trailers for the new games Muv-Luv Integrate and Muv-Luv Resonative, new images for Muv-Luv Resonative, and the reveal of Duty Lost Arcadia.

If you’re unfamiliar with the Muv-Luv games, you can read my extensive article explaining all you need to know to get into one of the best visual novel series of all time.