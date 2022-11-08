Stranger Things Director Shawn Levy Might Be Directing A Star Wars Film

Image Courtesy of 20th Century Studios

With the news of Damon Lindeloff spearheading a new Star Wars project, many fans have wondered what other films Disney and Lucasfilm have in their back pocket and when they will announce them. According to one report, they may have something cooking with Stranger Things and Deadpool director Shawn Levy.

Deadline reports that Levy is in talks to helm an unspecified Star Wars film and will start working on it after he finishes directing the highly anticipated Deadpool 3. In addition to helming the third installment of the Deadpool franchise, Levy is known for directing the Ryan Reynolds comedy Free Guy, which was a box-office success for the studio and received positive reviews from critics.

Levy’s involvement in the Star Wars universe came after it was announced that the upcoming Disney+ series The Acolyte had entered production, with Leslye Holland serving as the showrunner and The Hate U Give’s Amandla Stenberg as the female lead. Star Wars fans can also look forward to the final season of The Mandalorian as well as the Ahsoka series starring Rosario Dawson.

It’s unlikely Levy’s supposed Star Wars film will release soon, considering he’s in post-production on the limited series All The Light You Cannot See and is set to direct at least two episodes of the final season of Netflix’s Stranger Things. We’ll have to see when Levy and Lucasfilm can begin work on the project.

