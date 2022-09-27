Ryan Reynolds Confirms Jackman Wolverine & Deadpool 3 Debut Date

Earlier today on Twitter, Ryan Reynolds dropped a video with two of the biggest MCU announcements since Secret Wars and Kang Wars were revealed at San Diego Comic-Con. A third film in the Deadpool franchise has long been talked about, but there was never any official announcement from any of the big names at Marvel Studios on how the crass invincible hero would fit into the MCU.

It looks like we can now confirm that Deadpool 3 is set for a Sept. 6, 2024 debut date in theaters. As of right now, there’s no confirmation if the third movie in this trilogy will continue to carry the R rating of the past two films. If it does, then this will mark the first announced MCU film to have a rating above PG-13.

The other major announcement made by Reynolds in the tweet is the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. In the video, Reynolds asked Jackman if he wants to play Wolverine, “…one more time,” to which he responds, “Yeah, sure, Ryan.” While it’s worded like this will be Jackman’s last run as Wolverine, plenty of people assumed Logan was the end as well. It’s safe to say that nothing is confirmed as far as the future goes for Jackman’s Wolverine in the MCU.

On top of all that news, it’s also important to keep in mind that this is the first time these characters will appear in the MCU. Plus, Wolverine will be only the second X-Men character to make an appearance in this universe, the first being Professor X in the latest Doctor Strange.

Down below you can find the Deadpool 3 release date and Wolverine confirmation video that Reynolds tweeted out. Deadpool and Deadpool 2 can be streamed on Disney+ right now.

Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/OdV7JmAkEu — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 27, 2022

