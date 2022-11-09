Giganto is the first Titan fight that players will have to overcome in Sonic Frontiers. This guide will tell you how to take him down.

At end of each major zone in Sonic Frontiers, the player will be tasked with defeating a large boss called a Titan. While these fights can be straightforward at times, there are certainly specific sections of them that can be confusing in the moment. If you’re running into some trouble with the first Titan, this guide will tell you how to beat Giganto in Sonic Frontiers.

How to Defeat Giganto in Sonic Frontiers

1. Platforming Phase

Once you’ve viewed the cutscene showing Sonic ready to square up against the Titan, you’ll retake control of him at the bottom of a large, circular valley with Giganto stomping around near the middle.

Image Source: Sega via Twinfinite

In a manner vaguely similar to Shadow of the Colossus, Sonic has to scale Giganto in order to reach the chaos emerald planted on his forehead. By far the easiest way to do this is to approach Giganto from behind and have Sonic jump into the line of glowing blue rings running up his ankles.

Image Source: Sega via Twinfinite

This will launch Sonic high into the air as well as slow down time for a brief stint. While this is happening, be sure to angle Sonic so he’s directly facing the side of Giganto’s arm. Once you’re at a safe height to do so, boost back onto Giganto and continue holding the boost button down to run up his arm.

Image Source: Sega via Twinfinite

On the side of Giganto’s arms are more shiny blue rings. Once you guide Sonic into them he’ll be sent upwards again, but this time high above Giganto and in the general direction of the chaos emerald.

You should have enough momentum to land next to it without needing to boost and will have completely avoided the obstacles on his back in the process. Interact with the chaos emerald, and then you’ll be primed to start the fight with Giganto proper.

2. Phase One (100% HP)

In classic Sonic fashion, your overall ring count will drain the entire time you’re playing as Super Sonic. Thankfully, as long as you entered the fight with a halfway decent total, Giganto will have zero HP long before that happens.

Image Source: Sega via Twinfinite

First, a general tip for Giganto (as well as every other Titan fight): The in-game tutorial for this phase says “the key to this battle is to efficiently deal heavy damage,” and that’s absolutely the case. More than just attacking though, it’s vital to implement the powerful moves you’ve earned through Sonic’s skill tree, because the damage of the basic combo simply won’t cut it.

Your first step will be immediately boosting forward to close the distance between Sonic and Giganto. After that, you’re safe to start your first combo. The Sonic Boom skill is a good option here, but any of the others will work just as well.

Image Source: Sega via Twinfinite

What you’re really waiting for is Giganto’s first attack, which will see the camera zoom out and the Titan wind up his arm to follow through with a punch (pictured above). This is your cue to immediately hold down the parry buttons and wait.

Image Source: Sega via Twinfinite

If you were fast enough, a button prompt will appear allowing Sonic to perform a counterattack. It’s important to keep in mind that this prompt sticks around for quite some time. If you want to maximize your damage, you have enough time to fit in another strong attack here before following through with the prompt.

This sequence should have Giganto’s HP close to 50% (if it isn’t at it already). Damage will vary depending on how many seeds of power and defense you’ve earned up to this point, but continue to follow the above advice and you’ll get to the next phase in no time.

3. Phase Two (50% HP)

Phase Two begins with a cutscene transition showing a maze of lasers firing off Giganto’s back. The boss gains a few new moves in this phase that you should be on the lookout for, and the first one you’re likely to see is the beam attack.

Image Source: Sega via Twinfinite

This move will occur after a cutscene plays of Giganto opening up his mouth. Rather than needing to dodge the move yourself, the game will display a quick time event. Simply press the button on-screen repeatedly and you’ll avoid all damage.

Image Source: Sega via Twinfinite

Another new attack in this phase will see Giganto rush suddenly towards Sonic with his arms stretched behind his back. As soon as you see this, react in kind by once again holding a parry. Like the punch from the first phase, this will also allow Sonic to unleash a powerful counterattack.

In this phase, Giganto is also much quicker to attack in general. Be sure to stay on your guard and be ready to parry when the time is right.

Aside from these two new moves and an increase in Giganto’s attack speed, the strategy from the previous phase will work until Giganto is at zero HP. Once that happens, he’ll sway back and forth until Sonic gets up close and does a final attack to seal the deal.

Congratulations on defeating the Titan! Enjoy the cutscene.

Now that you know how to beat Giganto in Sonic Frontiers, you may want to peruse our other guides for the game. If you’re curious about how many more areas are left on your adventure, you can read our explainer on exactly how many zones and levels there are. If you want a quick guide on how to fast travel back to the zone you just cleared, check our fast travel guide.

