Shoothouse Is Returning to Modern Warfare 2 With a Fresh Look

Season 1 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is on the horizon, headlined by the Warzone sequel and the new DMZ mode. On the multiplayer front, two fan-favorite maps will be returning to this year’s CoD, with one of the two being Shoothouse.

A new trailer has just dropped showcasing a very aesthetically different-looking Shoothouse than what fans experienced in 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

The trailer shows off various points of Shoothouse that fans have come to know very well, such as the iconic Main Street, where snipers would reign supreme. The Offices section gets a quick cinematic overview as soldiers engage in close-quarter combat with an enemy holed up in a vantage point, and the trailer ends with a bombastic shot of a Stealth Bomber raining down the explosive ordinance.

As mentioned, this iteration of Shoothouse looks very different as far as the color scheme goes. 2019’s version boasted a desert-like color scheme, while this version bursts with color due to a touch-up on the foliage. Not to mention, the layout looks nearly identical, yet it seems to have received a touch-up on its color scheme.

Season 1 of CoD: Modern Warfare 2 is set to kick off on Nov. 16 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Be sure to check out our related topics down below to prepare yourself for the new season, such as the best guns in MW2 or best perks for each playstyle.

