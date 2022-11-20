Sea of Stars Makes You a Sammich in New Video About Cooking

Sea of Stars developer Sabotage Studio released another of its usual videos of its upcoming pixel-art RPG.

The video is brief, but it does show a relevant mechanic, cooking. Specifically, we take a good look at the preparation of a yummy-looking Tomato Club. And yes, pixel art definitely makes food feel yummy.

We get to see the required ingredients, how many we already have in our inventory, and the buff provided when eaten, in this case, +25 HP and +5 MP. All in all, it certainly feels like a familiar system.

We also see that food can be cooked at a campfire, with Zale and Garl sitting around the blaze, while Valere seems to be more interested in training.

You can check out the video below.S

The charming and highly-anticipated RPG inspired by JRPGs is coming to PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

The game was supposed to be released this year during the Holiday season, but will instead launch in 2023 following a recent delay. At the moment, a firm release date has not been announced.

The game is a prequel set in the universe of the developer’s The Messenger. It has been funded with a very successful Kickstarter campaign and will even feature music by acclaimed Japanese composer Yasunori Mitsuda.