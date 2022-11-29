To say that Mob Psycho 100 has some odd or strange moments in it would be an understatement. Jam-packed with psychics, evil spirits, and odd occurrences galore, the series embraces absurdity and runs with it until there’s literally no other place to go. Such is the reason for the ending of the alien encounter storyline, and if you were confused, worry not. We’re here to unravel the meaning behind Mameta Inukawa’s alien adventure in Mob Psycho 100 Season 3, explained in a way that makes sense.

What Is Mameta Inukawa’s Alien Adventure in Mob Psycho 100 Season 3? Explained

At its core, Mameta Inukawa’s alien adventure in Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 serves two distinct purposes in the grand scheme of things. The first is that it provides a nice bookend to the whole point of the alien encounter storyline, which is for Mob to learn about the importance of communication through his friend Tome Kurata.

Throughout the series, Mob’s friend and fellow Telepathy Club member Kurata has been obsessed with making contact with other beings through telepathy. However, it becomes clear as the series goes on that this is partially due to her desire to connect with others and express her true self, which she struggles with.

While this serves as the primary motivator for Mob and his fellow club members’ helping her make contact with aliens, the real reward reaped is a bit deeper. Kurata’s improved friendship with the other club members, and her improved ability to communicate with others, was the real reward, and she holds this more dearly by the storyline’s conclusion.

Mameta Inukawa’s abduction and eventual return to Earth acts as a mirror image to this character development and message, albeit in a fantastical way. Much like Kurata, he has to take the risk of sharing his true hopes and desires with the aliens in order to return home, and is rewarded with his attempt to communicate with them.

Why Was Inukawa Abducted by Aliens in Mob Psycho 100 Season 3?

The second reason, though, is a bit less complex: Mameta Inukawa was abducted and kept by the aliens for an extended period as a gag.

Being that he’s a more minor character who is easily forgotten, Mameta was taken back to the alien’s home planet because all of his friends didn’t realize he wasn’t with them. Not only that, but as a result of his interplanetary travels, Mameta forgot being abducted once he got back home, resulting in him not even remembering that his friends forgot to bring him back to Earth with them.

It’s a little grim in terms of humor but also par for the course for Mob Psycho 100. The series revels in oddball humor and gags just as much as it does action and heartfelt storytelling, so it’s no surprise that it’d do something so outlandish.

Hopefully this helped you to better understand what Mameta Inukawa’s alien adventure meant in Mob Psycho 100 Season 3. For more on the series, we’ve got explainer guides on topics like what a Chad is, what the Broccoli Tree is, and who the villain of season 3 is. Likewise, we’ve got a ton of other articles related to the series, which you can view down below.

